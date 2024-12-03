Police have tape of OJ Simpson confessing to murder?

OJ Simpson died in April at the age of 76, never having been convicted of the 1994 murders of Nicole Brown Simpson and Ronald Goldman. OJ danced around the subject multiple times but never confessed to the murders. He was even famously acquitted in 1995 after being put on trial for the murders.

However, TMZ now reports that police have a confession tape in their possession.

According to TMZ, Bloomington police in Minnesota have a thumb drive in their possession that allegedly contains a recording of Simpson’s confession to the murders. The thumb drive was initially seized in 2022 when Iroc Avelli, who is Simpson’s former bodyguard, was arrested. A Los Angeles police detective apparently told Bloomington police in June 2024 that the thumb drive contained a record of the confession.

The thumb drive has been the subject of ongoing litigation. Avelli reportedly has sued to get back possession of his belongings, including the thumb drive. The Bloomington Police Department reportedly still has possession of the thumb drive. The contents of the drive have not been made public.

Though Simpson was acquitted in his murder case, he was later found liable of wrongful death and battery in a civil lawsuit.