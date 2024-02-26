Report reveals potential return Bengals could get in Tee Higgins trade

The Cincinnati Bengals announced on Monday that they have used their franchise tag on Tee Higgins, but that does not necessarily mean the wide receiver will remain with the team through the offseason.

Higgins wants a long-term contract, and the Bengals now have until July 17 to sign him to one. If the two sides cannot come to an agreement, it is possible Cincinnati will trade Higgins. The offers for the star wide receiver might be enticing, too.

According to Ari Meirov of The 33rd Team, executives around the NFL believe the Bengals could get either a first-round draft pick or early second-round pick in a potential trade for Higgins.

Several team executives believe the #Bengals could get a 1st-round pick or an early 2nd-round pick if they were to consider trading WR Tee Higgins. Discussing all the scenarios with @PFF_Sam & @PFF_Steve on @The33rdTeamFB: pic.twitter.com/N63AxyQUqS — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) February 26, 2024

That would be a significant return, especially if the Bengals believe they are not going to reach an agreement to keep Higgins with the team beyond 2024. If a team offered a first-round pick leading up to this year’s draft, Cincinnati would almost certainly at least listen.

Higgins missed five games in 2023 due to various injuries but remained productive when he was able play. The 25-year-old finished with 42 catches for 656 yards and 5 touchdowns in 12 games played last season. Teams with a need at wide receiver could easily view him as a potential No. 1 option.