Practice video offers hint about Kyler Murray’s status for Week 9

Arizona Cardinals head coach Jonathan Gannon has not yet named a starting quarterback for Week 9, but Friday’s practice may have provided a strong hint about the team’s plans.

Gannon has told reporters that he will likely wait his team is en route to their road game against the Cleveland Browns to decide on a starting quarterback. However, Omar Ruiz of NFL Network observed that Murray was throwing passes to reserve and practice squad players during practice on Friday. Clayton Tune and Jeff Driskel were working with the starters.

In the portion of #AZCardinals practice open to the media, Kyler Murray threw to receivers lower on the depth chart or practice squad players while Clayton Tune & Jeff Driskel threw to the starters. pic.twitter.com/ATA6HZzSsG — Omar Ruiz (@OmarDRuiz) November 3, 2023

Murray is still working his way back from a torn ACL he suffered last December. He began the season on the physically unable to perform list, but the Cardinals opened his 21-day practice window two weeks ago. They have until Nov. 8 to add him to the 53-man roster if he is going to play this season.

All signs point toward Tune starting on Sunday against the Browns. Joshua Dobbs has started every game for Arizona this season, but he was traded to the Minnesota Vikings on Tuesday. Murray will likely make his season debut in Week 10 against the Atlanta Falcons.