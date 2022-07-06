Ex-Pro Bowl CB reportedly has some contract offers

There are still several NFL free agents available. Some are waiting for injuries to occur before signing. Others may be hoping for improved contract offers. Joe Haden is a player apparently still holding out for a better deal.

Pro Football Focus published an article last week naming one free agent each team should sign. For the Pittsburgh Steelers, writer Doug Kyed suggested the team re-sign Haden. Kyed noted in his caption that Haden “has offers currently on the table.”

If he has offers on the table, that likely means he doesn’t like the contracts. His free agent status could also mean that he’s just looking to avoid offseason programs before signing on with a team.

Haden played in 12 games last season for the Steelers. The 33-year-old had 38 tackles, a forced fumble and a fumble recovery. The three-time Pro Bowler graded better than the Steelers’ other cornerbacks last season, according to PFF’s metrics.