Puka Nacua carted off the field after suffering knee injury

Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Puka Nacua suffered an apparent leg injury in his team’s Week 1 contest against the Detroit Tigers.

Nacua landed awkwardly after completing a 6-yard catch midway through the second quarter at Ford Field in Detroit, Mich.

BREAKING : Star Wide Receiver Puka Nacua seemed to get an injury after that play #SundayNightFootball #PukaNacua pic.twitter.com/Lpp9V1ABa2 — Tailgate Talk (@TailgateTalkNY) September 9, 2024

The Pro Bowler was initially deemed questionable to return due to what the team labeled a knee injury. He later came back into the game for the Rams’ next offensive possession.

Puka Nacua is now back. https://t.co/Qd1VNrNrs0 — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) September 9, 2024

However, Nacua’s return to the field was short-lived. He wasn’t able to make any catches before the end of the half. The second-year pro was then later seen being carted off the field at the break.

Rams wide receiver Puka Nacua has been ruled out for the rest of the game with a knee injury. pic.twitter.com/lES3rjPhxY — Brad Galli (@BradGalli) September 9, 2024

Last season, Nacua had one of the best rookie seasons in recent memory. He played in all 17 games for the Rams, tallying 105 catches for 1,486 yards with 6 receiving touchdowns. With All-Pro Cooper Kupp dealing with injuries of his own last year, Nacua led the team in all three categories.

Nacua also missed a good chunk of training camp also due to a knee injury. It remains unclear if his Week 1 injury is related to the knee issue that plagued him last month.