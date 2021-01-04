QB Chad Kelly to work out for Bills

Chad Kelly’s journeyman NFL career may be taking him to a rather sentimental place.

Kelly will try out for the Buffalo Bills, according to Field Yates of ESPN. That is the same franchise where his uncle, Jim Kelly, became an icon during an 11-season NFL career.

Chad Kelly was once a highly-rated quarterback prospect, but ended up being a seventh-round draft pick in 2017. An off-field incident ended his career with Denver and led to a suspension, and spent 2019 with the Indianapolis Colts.

The Bills, of course, have a long-term quarterback in Josh Allen. Kelly would be little more than a potential depth option. Still, there are a lot of people who’d love to see the 26-year-old come to Buffalo and play for the team that his uncle led to four Super Bowl appearances.