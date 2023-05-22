 Skip to main content
QB Josh Johnson signs with NFL team for third time

May 22, 2023
by Larry Brown
Josh Johnson talks with the media

Josh Johnson is back in the NFL.

The veteran quarterback has signed with the Baltimore Ravens for the third time in his career. Johnson was with the Ravens in 2016 and 2021 and now will be with them in 2023.

Johnson is the most-traveled quarterback in NFL history. This will be the 24th stop of his pro career. He has played for 14 NFL teams.

The 37-year-old spent time with the Broncos and 49ers last season. His circumstances during the NFC Championship Game between San Francisco and the Philadelphia Eagles contributed to a new rule change from the NFL.

Johnson played his college ball under Jim Harbaugh at the University of San Diego. He was a fifth-round pick by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2008. Johnson has appeared in 39 career NFL games, making nine starts. Since 2021, he has passed for 10 touchdowns and 4 interceptions.

Johnson will be competing with Anthony Brown and Nolan Henderson for the third spot on the Ravens’ depth chart behind Lamar Jackson and Tyler Huntley.

