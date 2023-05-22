QB Josh Johnson signs with NFL team for third time

Josh Johnson is back in the NFL.

The veteran quarterback has signed with the Baltimore Ravens for the third time in his career. Johnson was with the Ravens in 2016 and 2021 and now will be with them in 2023.

Free-agent QB Josh Johnson, who has played for a record 14 NFL teams, is returning to the Ravens for the third time in his NFL career, per source. Johnson was with the Ravens in 2016, 2021 and now will be back again in 2023. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) May 22, 2023

Johnson is the most-traveled quarterback in NFL history. This will be the 24th stop of his pro career. He has played for 14 NFL teams.

Josh Johnson’s team log: Buccaneers

49ers

Sacramento Mountain Cats (UFL)

Browns

Bengals

49ers

Bengals

Jets

Colts

Bills

Ravens

Giants

Texans

Raiders

Washington

San Diego Fleet (AAF)

Lions

Los Angeles Wildcats (XFL)

49ers

Jets

Ravens

Broncos

49ers

Ravens https://t.co/e5NyP0if0d — Field Yates (@FieldYates) May 22, 2023

The 37-year-old spent time with the Broncos and 49ers last season. His circumstances during the NFC Championship Game between San Francisco and the Philadelphia Eagles contributed to a new rule change from the NFL.

Johnson played his college ball under Jim Harbaugh at the University of San Diego. He was a fifth-round pick by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2008. Johnson has appeared in 39 career NFL games, making nine starts. Since 2021, he has passed for 10 touchdowns and 4 interceptions.

Johnson will be competing with Anthony Brown and Nolan Henderson for the third spot on the Ravens’ depth chart behind Lamar Jackson and Tyler Huntley.