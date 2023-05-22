NFL approves notable rule change

The NFL has approved a notable rule change for the 2023 season.

The league will now allow for emergency quarterbacks that do not count against the game-day roster limit. There are 53 players on active rosters with only 46 players allowed to dress on game day. However, teams will be able to declare an emergency quarterback for each game that will not count against the 46-player limit. The catch is that player must already be on the team’s inactive roster or practice squad.

The Detroit Lions in March submitted the rule proposal for the emergency quarterback. Their proposal stated that the emergency quarterback can only enter the game if the first two quarterbacks are declared out for the game.

The impetus for the rule change came from the NFC Championship Game between the San Francisco 49ers and Philadelphia Eagles. 49ers starting quarterback Brock Purdy suffered an elbow injury on the team’s opening possession of the game and was replaced by Josh Johnson. But Johnson suffered a concussion in the third quarter, which forced the Niners to bring back Purdy, who could not throw the ball downfield.

The result was a non-competitive game in one of the most high-profile competitions in the NFL season.

The likelihood of two quarterbacks getting hurt in the same game may not be high, but at least this rule change will allow for games to be more competitive. It’s better to have an actual quarterback ready to step in than say a running back or receiver.