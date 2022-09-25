Video: Quinnen Williams, Jets coach get into heated altercation

New York Jets defensive lineman Quinnen Williams got into a heated altercation with one of his own coaches during Sunday’s game against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Williams and Jets defensive line coach Aaron Whitecotton were shown on the CBS broadcast screaming at one another during the second quarter. Williams was seated on the bench when it appeared Whitecotton said something Williams did not appreciate. The former No. 3 overall pick sprung to his feet and came face-to-face with Whitecotton. Players stepped in to separate the two.

You can see the video below:

Tensions are running high with Quinnen Williams and the Jets👀pic.twitter.com/LFE3dTIkDc — TWSN (@TWSN___) September 25, 2022

It is unclear what set Williams off, but that was out of character for the former Alabama star. Williams is known for his fun-loving personality, which we saw with the great attitude he had after being drafted. It will be interesting to see if the Jets address what happened.