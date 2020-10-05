Quinnen Williams has weapon charges from airport incident dismissed

Quinnen Williams was arrested for possession of a firearm at an airport during the offseason, but the New York Jets defensive tackle is no longer facing charges.

Williams’ attorney Alex Spiros announced on Monday that the charges against his client have been dropped. Spiros described the incident as “nothing more than a technical issue.”

#Jets DL Quinnen Williams had his felony weapons charges dismissed today, stemming from an airport arrest in March. From his attorney, Alex Spiros: pic.twitter.com/9jBNx9eq4b — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) October 5, 2020

Williams was trying to board a flight at Laguardia Airport in New York back in March when he was arrested for criminal possession of a weapon. The 22-year-old has a permit to carry in his home state of Alabama but did not have one in New York. The issue was likely that he did not properly store his firearm when traveling with it, as Spiros alluded to.

Williams was the No. 3 overall pick out of Alabama last year. He had just 2.5 sacks in 13 games as a rookie but has two in four games this season. Williams immediately became a fan favorite in New York with the way he reacted to meeting his new teammates.