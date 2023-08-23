Quinnen Williams was hilariously shaken up by Mike Evans’ comment

New York Jets defensive lineman Quinnen Williams offered up a pretty funny moment on Sunday’s “Hard Knocks” episode.

Williams was a bit shaken up during last week’s Jets-Tampa Bay Buccaneers joint practices, apparently because wide receiver Mike Evans called him fat. The remark was enough to prompt Williams to ask his teammates about his weight.

"Mike Evans called me fat." Quinnen Williams took offense to Mike Evans' comments 💀#HardKnocks on @StreamOnMax pic.twitter.com/HRpYrxvfGQ — B/R Gridiron (@brgridiron) August 23, 2023

“Mike Evans called me fat,” Williams said. “He called me fat, bro. … I look fat? Now I’m self-conscious, bro.”

Teammate Micheal Clemons assured Williams that he was “fit for a non-skinny person,” which did not exactly make Williams feel better.

“Do I look good to be 300 pounds? Okay, cool,” Williams concluded.

Williams is a big guy. He’s also an extremely wealthy one after this past offseason. He also had 12 sacks last season, so regardless of his weight, he’s clearly been productive.