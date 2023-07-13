Quinnen Williams gets huge new contract from Jets

The New York Jets have taken care of their last big piece of offseason business just before the official start of training camp.

The Jets and defensive tackle Quinnen Williams agreed to a four-year contract extension worth $96 million, with $66 million of it guaranteed. The agreement makes Williams the second-highest paid defensive tackle in the league, behind only Aaron Donald of the Los Angeles Rams.

The #Jets and All-Pro DT Quinnen Williams agreed to terms on a four-year, $96 million megadeal — the largest second contract ever for a defensive tackle, sources tell me and @RapSheet. Williams gets $66 million in guarantees in the deal negotiated by @AgentNicoleLynn. pic.twitter.com/onRE29sJx0 — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) July 13, 2023

Williams was entering the final season of his rookie contract, and it was in the interest of both parties to negotiate an extension. The process has been a rocky one at times, with the star defensive lineman making some public hints about the state of negotiations throughout the process. Ultimately, the two sides found an agreement to prevent things from escalating during camp.

Williams was an All-Pro last season, collecting 12 sacks in a breakout campaign.