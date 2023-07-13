 Skip to main content
Quinnen Williams gets huge new contract from Jets

July 13, 2023
by Grey Papke
Quinnen Williams on the sideline

Aug 15, 2019; Atlanta, GA, USA; New York Jets defensive tackle Quinnen Williams (95) shown on the bench against the Atlanta Falcons during the first half at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Jets have taken care of their last big piece of offseason business just before the official start of training camp.

The Jets and defensive tackle Quinnen Williams agreed to a four-year contract extension worth $96 million, with $66 million of it guaranteed. The agreement makes Williams the second-highest paid defensive tackle in the league, behind only Aaron Donald of the Los Angeles Rams.

Williams was entering the final season of his rookie contract, and it was in the interest of both parties to negotiate an extension. The process has been a rocky one at times, with the star defensive lineman making some public hints about the state of negotiations throughout the process. Ultimately, the two sides found an agreement to prevent things from escalating during camp.

Williams was an All-Pro last season, collecting 12 sacks in a breakout campaign.

