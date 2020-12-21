 Skip to main content
Rachel Bush wants New York governor to allow fans at Bills games

December 20, 2020
by Larry Brown

Rachel Bush

Buffalo Bills fans waited 25 years to win the AFC East again. Unfortunately for them, the Bills’ best season in over 20 years has been without fans allowed to attend games. Rachel Bush, the wife of Bills safety Jordan Poyer, is hoping for that to change.

Bush pleaded with New York Governor Andrew Cuomo to allow some fans to attend Bills games so they could enjoy the great season.

Even though Bills Mafia hasn’t been able to attend home games, they showed up at the airport after the team’s plane arrived from Denver after Saturday night’s win over the Broncos. The scene was quite a sight.

The players were blown away by the support from Bills Mafia.

The Bills are 11-3, headed to the playoffs for the third time in four years, and have won the AFC East for the first time since 1995. That’s all a great reason for Bills Mafia to celebrate.

