Rachel Bush wants New York governor to allow fans at Bills games

Buffalo Bills fans waited 25 years to win the AFC East again. Unfortunately for them, the Bills’ best season in over 20 years has been without fans allowed to attend games. Rachel Bush, the wife of Bills safety Jordan Poyer, is hoping for that to change.

Bush pleaded with New York Governor Andrew Cuomo to allow some fans to attend Bills games so they could enjoy the great season.

Message to Cuomo: your science & stats show majority of the spread comes from households. Guess what will be happening if fans aren’t allowed in the OUTDOOR stadium. LARGE INDOOR gatherings you won’t be able to control. follow your science. Make a statement ASAP, fans allowed. — Rachel (@Rachel__Bush) December 20, 2020

Even though Bills Mafia hasn’t been able to attend home games, they showed up at the airport after the team’s plane arrived from Denver after Saturday night’s win over the Broncos. The scene was quite a sight.

Greatest fans there are… a whole different level. #billsmafia pic.twitter.com/KGlraDEI2K — Dawson Knox (@dawson_knox) December 20, 2020

Ladies and gentlemen, the AFC East Champions have touched down. @BuffaloBills pic.twitter.com/a6ih1CRdAy — Erin (@ErinJKJohnson) December 20, 2020

Here's the crowd that greeted the #Bills upon their arrival as AFC East champions for the first time in 25 years. #Billsmafia pic.twitter.com/9hgqsheQly — Thad Brown (@thadbrown7) December 20, 2020

The players were blown away by the support from Bills Mafia.

What we just walked off the plane too was absolutely INSANE!! Finally got to meet #BillsMafia ain’t NOTHING LIKE IT!!! — Tyler Matakevich (@44_Matakevich) December 20, 2020

Ay #BillsMafia I know y’all going be going crazy when we land!! But mask up so we can get y’all in the stadium for the PLAYOFFS!! — Jonathan Feliciano (@MongoFeliciano) December 20, 2020

The Bills are 11-3, headed to the playoffs for the third time in four years, and have won the AFC East for the first time since 1995. That’s all a great reason for Bills Mafia to celebrate.

H/T Egotastic Sports