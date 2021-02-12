Raheem Morris offers funny quote about moving to west coast

Raheem Morris has a new job as defensive coordinator of the Los Angeles Rams, but the move is coming with some added difficulties.

Morris has relocated to Los Angeles from Atlanta, where he served as the Falcons’ interim head coach for much of the 2020 season. He’s happy to have the job, but he admitted that the jetlag from moving out into Pacific time has caused him some issues.

Raheem Morris is fighting jetlag out here on the West Coast. He's waking up at 2 a.m. and pacing around the hotel room because Starbucks isn't open yet, and his mom is mad at him because he calls home too early. — Greg Beacham (@gregbeacham) February 11, 2021

Jet lag can really mess with an athlete. The same is true of coaches, which is probably why Morris moved as early as he did so he can adapt ahead of the 2021 season.

One thing Morris will also have to get used to is how these time zone issues can impact a team. Another California-based coach could probably give him some pointers on that.

Photo: Thomson200/Wikimedia via CC0