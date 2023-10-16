Raiders player felt ‘disrespected’ by Bill Belichick after Sunday’s win

One Las Vegas Raiders player who formerly played for the New England Patriots felt a bit snubbed by Bill Belichick after Sunday’s game.

Defensive tackle Adam Butler, who spent the first four seasons of his career with the Patriots, said Belichick had not even acknowledged him following the Raiders’ win on Sunday, and it left him feeling a bit disrespected.

"Bill didn't have the respect to say anything to me after the game…kind of felt disrespected."#Raiders Adam Butler spent 4 seasons in New England and didn't hold back on Bill Belichick after the game. #RaiderNation pic.twitter.com/epv9bp4FFF — Logan Reever (@loganreever) October 16, 2023

“It did make me very upset. Bill didn’t even have the respect for me to say anything after the game. Not even congratulate me, tell me you look good, you don’t look good, kiss my a–, something. He didn’t say anything. I kind of felt disrespected that he did that.

“I know Coach Belichick has bigger things to worry about, obviously. They’re going through a tough time, but sheesh, wave or something.”

Butler did have 15 sacks over his four seasons as a Patriot, so he was not a bit-part player. On the other hand, Belichick is not known for his sentimentality, and that is especially true right now with the questions he is facing.

Butler will have to settle for his win, which dropped New England to a miserable 1-5 on the season.