Did Raiders players celebrate Josh McDaniels’ firing after win?

The Las Vegas Raiders cruised to an easy win over the New York Giants on Sunday, but there was something that felt a bit different about postgame celebration.

In their first game under interim head coach Antonio Pierce, the Raiders jumped out to a 24-0 lead by halftime en route to a stress-free 30-6 victory. While the Giants were not exactly a top-tier opponent, the scene in the Las Vegas locker room following the win looked like one you might see after the Super Bowl.

You know the vibes. pic.twitter.com/UijjL1JS5i — Raider Posts (@RaiderPosts) November 6, 2023

Pro Bowl defensive end Maxx Crosby handed out victory cigars to his teammates and coaches. Raiders owner Mark Davis was also part of the festivities. Crosby, Josh Jacobs and Davante Adams all spoke about the immediate impact Pierce has made on the team and said they were motivated to win for him.

It seems pretty obvious that the Raiders were celebrating more than just a Week 9 win. Given some of the reports we have heard about Josh McDaniels in recent days, it is safe to conclude many players were happy to see him go. That may have been a bigger factor in the victory celebration than the victory itself.