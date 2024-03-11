Raiders to add major defensive star in free agency

The Las Vegas Raiders are getting to work quickly under new general manager Tom Telesco.

The Raiders have agreed to a four-year deal with defensive lineman Christian Wilkins for $110 million. The deal calls for $84.75 million in guaranteed money.

The Raiders reaching a deal with Wilkins may have come as a surprise to some. Dianna Russini on Monday morning mentioned five contenders for Wilkins, and the Raiders were not on her list.

Christian Wilkins is a top target for many teams including the Vikings, Browns, Texans, and Lions, per sources. He is expected to have a robust market. — Dianna Russini (@DMRussini) March 11, 2024

Wilkins was the No. 13 overall pick by Miami in 2019 out of Clemson. The 28-year-old defensive lineman had a career-high 9 sacks and 23 quarterback hits last season, to go along with 65 tackles. The season before, he had 98 tackles.

Wilkins has played in every game over the last three seasons and has only missed two games in five seasons. Now he’ll be playing alongside Maxx Crosby on a tough Raiders defensive line.