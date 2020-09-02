Raiders rookie Damon Arnette has fractured thumb

Las Vegas Raiders rookie Damon Arnette is dealing with some poor injury fortune.

The first-round draft pick suffered a fracture in his thumb recently and is in a soft cast, according to NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport.

Arnette was taken No. 19 overall by the Raiders out of Ohio State. The cornerback signed a four-year, $13.4 million contract in July and was expected to be a Week 1 starter, which was made clear by the release of Prince Amukamara.

Arnette was likely to start at right cornerback and Trayvon Mullen at left cornerback. Keisean Nixon might be next man up if Arnette misses any time during the regular season. Isaiah Johnson could also be an option at the position.