Raiders’ Denzel Perryman a victim of malfunctioned injury cart

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Denzel Perryman could not catch a break on Saturday night.

Perryman hurt his shoulder while trying to defend against a pass with his team up 10-3 in the fourth quarter of their Week 16 game at the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Not only did the Raiders allow a field goal on the drive, but Perryman couldn’t even get proper assistance while hurt.

NFL Network reporter Steve Wyche reported that Perryman couldn’t be easily taken off the field due to a cart malfunction.

“Perryman is questionable to return with a shoulder injury,” Wyche said. “When they took him out of the medical tent to load him onto a cart, the cart malfunctioned and he was forced to walk off the field.”

Perryman was in obvious pain as he walked off the field. The 30-year-old linebacker had four tackles in the game prior to exiting with his injury.

As if it all wasn’t bad enough, Perryman’s Raiders ended up blowing the game and losing 13-10. The Raiders are now 6-9.