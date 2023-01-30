Raiders reportedly taking unusual stance on Derek Carr trade

The Las Vegas Raiders have made it abundantly clear that they are moving on from quarterback Derek Carr, but they are not taking one key step that would arguably make the process easier.

The Raiders have not given Carr’s agent permission to speak to other teams about a trade, according to Vic Tafur of The Athletic. This is particularly unusual, as Carr has veto power over any trade and would theoretically want to be comfortable with his destination before any trade is arranged.

The reasons behind the Raiders’ lack of action are unclear. Tafur points out that they may be concerned about Carr’s agent, Tim Younger, working out free agent terms with other teams instead of working on a trade. Since Carr’s 2023 salary becomes guaranteed on Feb. 15, however, the Raiders will have to trade or release him by then, so it does not make a lot of sense for them to prevent Carr from assessing his options. Carr could also theoretically invoke his no-trade clause and force the Raiders to cut him, but there is no indication that is the case.

Reports have suggested that Carr would have a decent trade market if the Raiders go that route, and they could probably get at least a draft pick for him. Letting Carr seek out potential destinations himself would probably make that process easier, and it is not clear why the Raiders are not doing that already.