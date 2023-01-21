 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditSaturday, January 21, 2023

Derek Carr expected to have strong trade market?

January 21, 2023
by Larry Brown
Read
Derek Carr yelling

Dec 26, 2021; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) warms up before a game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports

Derek Carr is expected to be available via trade, which makes for a very interesting case.

Carr is a starting-quality quarterback in the NFL. He’s made three Pro Bowls and taken the Raiders to the playoffs twice in nine season. But whether he’s a player who can win in the playoffs is a much bigger question. For that reason, it’s hard to predict what kind of trade market will exist for the 31-year-old quarterback.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter says there is no doubt that Carr will have a strong trade market.

Schefter said on ESPN Saturday that “the demand exceeds the supply” when it comes to quarterbacks, which “elevates the value of Carr.”

If a strong trade market is expected to exist for Carr, then it’s likely that a team will pick up his entire existing contract. Carr has a $34.875 million cap hit in 2023 and $43.875 million cap hit in 2024. Those are big numbers for the Raiders quarterback, who receives over $40 million guaranteed on Feb. 15.

Carr also has a no-trade clause. It will be interesting to see whether he waives his right to veto a trade in order to keep his current deal, or whether the Raiders cut him, which would allow him to sign anywhere. Schefter expects him to be traded.

We can’t wait for Carr to be on a new team just so he can open up about his issues with the Raiders.

Article Tags

Derek Carr
.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus