Derek Carr expected to have strong trade market?

Derek Carr is expected to be available via trade, which makes for a very interesting case.

Carr is a starting-quality quarterback in the NFL. He’s made three Pro Bowls and taken the Raiders to the playoffs twice in nine season. But whether he’s a player who can win in the playoffs is a much bigger question. For that reason, it’s hard to predict what kind of trade market will exist for the 31-year-old quarterback.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter says there is no doubt that Carr will have a strong trade market.

DeReK CaRr WaNtS tO ScReW tHe RaIdErS. He AiNt WaIvInG tHaT nO tRaDe ClAuSe!!! pic.twitter.com/0vek6gIJJU — Scott Gulbransen (@LVGully) January 21, 2023

Schefter said on ESPN Saturday that “the demand exceeds the supply” when it comes to quarterbacks, which “elevates the value of Carr.”

If a strong trade market is expected to exist for Carr, then it’s likely that a team will pick up his entire existing contract. Carr has a $34.875 million cap hit in 2023 and $43.875 million cap hit in 2024. Those are big numbers for the Raiders quarterback, who receives over $40 million guaranteed on Feb. 15.

Carr also has a no-trade clause. It will be interesting to see whether he waives his right to veto a trade in order to keep his current deal, or whether the Raiders cut him, which would allow him to sign anywhere. Schefter expects him to be traded.

We can’t wait for Carr to be on a new team just so he can open up about his issues with the Raiders.