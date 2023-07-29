Hunter Renfrow vocal on erasing miserable 2022 from memory

Hunter Renfrow had a season to forget in 2022. The Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver is looking to leave that poor showing in the past.

Renfrow had a breakout campaign back in 2021. He made his first Pro Bowl team after pulling down 103 catches for a total of 1,038 receiving yards. But 2022 saw the Raiders wideout miss seven games. He suffered a concussion in Week 2 that forced him out for two weeks. Then a Week 9 oblique injury kept him on the sidelines for five more.

Renfrow told a room full of reporters on Friday that he felt that he let his teammates down last season.

“That’s something that left a bad taste in my mouth and something that I want to get over and prove to them — through the spring and also going into the season — that I’m a guy that they can count on and just go and be consistent,” Renfrow said, via Myles Simmons of Pro Football Talk.

Beyond coming into camp healthy, Renfrow pointed to the added familiarity with the Raiders’ system. He said he’s in “a better place” heading into Year 2 under head coach Josh McDaniels.

“I’m hoping last year was a fluke,” Renfrow said.

Raiders fans are surely hoping the same.

Renfrow tallied 36 receptions for 330 receiving yards with just 2 touchdowns last season.