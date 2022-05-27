Report: Raiders were impressed with 2 things from Colin Kaepernick workout

Colin Kaepernick worked out with the Las Vegas Raiders earlier this week, and the free agent quarterback apparently impressed the team in a number of ways.

ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler reports that there are two things that stuck out to the Raiders about Kaepernick — his arm strength and overall conditioning. That said, Fowler notes that there was no indication a deal between Kaepernick and the Raiders was imminent as of Thursday evening.

Kaepernick is 34 and has not played in the NFL since 2016. It is a positive sign that he is still in good shape, but there is a big difference between conditioning and arm strength, and actual game shape.

The Raiders have Jarrett Stidham and Nick Mullens on their roster behind Derek Carr. Kaepernick would not be a lock to make the 53-man roster even if he signed with Las Vegas. One report claimed there are at least two other teams that have showed interest.