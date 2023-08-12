Raiders coach Josh McDaniels gives Davante Adams update after injury scare

Las Vegas Raiders fans received a scare when the news broke that wide receiver Davante Adams had to leave practice early on Friday.

The Raiders star had to be assisted off the field after taking a hard hit during a joint practice with the San Francisco 49ers. The incident happened as the teams were running 11-on-11 drills. Adams caught a pass over the middle on the first snap and was hit hard by 49ers cornerback Charvarius Ward. Adams was seen favoring his lower right leg.

However, it appears as though the injury is not as serious as it initially appeared. Raiders head coach Josh McDaniels was asked about Adams’ status during his Friday press conference. McDaniels did not sound overly concerned.

“I haven’t seen anything. I don’t think it was crazy serious,” head coach Josh McDaniels said of Adams’ injury, via The Athletic’s Tashan Reed. “It was just kind of a bang-bang play — totally clean on both sides.”

A source later confirmed to Reed that Adams’ injury is considered minor.

Adams has been incredibly durable throughout his career. The 6-time Pro Bowler has never missed more than four games in a single season. Adams played in every game for the Raiders last season and has missed just three contests over the past three years.

Adams was named first-team All-Pro in his first season with the Raiders. He finished with 100 catches for 1,516 receiving yards and 14 touchdowns.