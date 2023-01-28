Raiders’ Maxx Crosby dominates pickup basketball game in viral video

Maxx Crosby’s football season may be over, but his basketball season is just getting started.

The Raiders defensive end Crosby showed up to a pickup basketball run in Las Vegas this week and wreaked havoc. In a video that went viral (posted by Instagram user “blumevisualz”), Crosby was getting smooth contested buckets over defenders and even took the ball coast-to-coast for a rim-rocking dunk in traffic. Check out the clip.

Crosby’s Raiders teammate Foster Moreau also participated in the run. But it was Crosby who single-handedly stole the show. Here is a video of Crosby throwing down a few more earth-shaking dunks (including a 360).

Maxx Crosby (@CrosbyMaxx) didn’t stop at 1 dunk, he put together a highlight reel on the court the other night in Vegas. Raiders teammate Foster Moreau (@fhmoreau) got in on the action as well. #vegas #raiders #raidernation 🎥 blumevisualz IG https://t.co/8QUVEd5OMN pic.twitter.com/acQOwWmfkB — Mick Akers (@mickakers) January 27, 2023

The two-time NFL Pro Bowler Crosby showed off some pretty nifty footwork there as well as an explosive first step (which you would expect from an edge rusher). He is also 6-foot-5 and 255 pounds, which would probably make Crosby a really big 2 guard in the NBA.

Though Crosby had a strong year individually, the 6-11 Raiders were a major disappointment, and he even had to apologize to the fans at one point. Now it appears Crosby is letting off some steam on the pickup basketball court.