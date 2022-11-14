Raiders defensive star posts interesting message following loss to Colts

The Las Vegas Raiders are such a bag of barf right now that their players are having to say sorry to the fans.

After his team’s latest embarrassment during Week 10 (a 25-20 loss to the Indianapolis Colts, led by inexperienced interim Jeff Saturday making his coaching debut), Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby tweeted an interesting message. Addressing the fans of the team, Crosby essentially apologized for the Raiders’ lackluster performance this season.

“Y’all Don’t Deserve This,” he wrote. “Raider Nation I Love Y’all.”

Y’all Don’t Deserve This. Raider Nation I Love Y’all🖤 — 🦅MaddMaxx🦅 (@CrosbyMaxx) November 14, 2022

Crosby, who was a Pro Bowler and an All-Pro selection in 2021, led the team in tackles on Sunday and got their lone sack of the day. But he seems to be the only Raider who is playing with any pride at the moment. Las Vegas is now a dismal 2-7 on the year, they continue to invent creative new ways to lose games, and head coach Josh McDaniels is still on a wild goose chase trying to find a clue.

Raiders quarterback Derek Carr, who has been on the receiving end of a lot of the criticism aimed at the team, was also crying after the loss to the Colts. At this point, the entire franchise may need to be unplugged then plugged back in again.