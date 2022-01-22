Raiders’ Nate Hobbs cited for reckless driving 2 weeks after DUI arrest

Things are not going great for Nate Hobbs.

The Las Vegas Raiders cornerback was cited by Nevada State Highway Patrol on Sunday for reckless driving. Hobbs was driving 110 mph on freeway 215, according to the 8 News Now report.

The citation for reckless driving comes two weeks after Hobbs was arrested on suspicion of DUI. Hobbs was found by police passed out in his car near The Cromwell hotel. The young cornerback failed field sobriety tests.

Hobbs, 22, had 74 tackles, a sack and an interception in 16 games this season. He was a fifth-round pick in last year’s draft out of Illinois.

Photo: Sep 13, 2021; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Nate Hobbs (39) against the Baltimore Ravens during Monday Night Football at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports