Raiders’ Nate Hobbs arrested for DUI after allegedly passing out in car

Yet another Las Vegas Raiders player is in trouble with the law, as rookie defensive back Nate Hobbs was arrested following the team’s win on Sunday.

Hobbs was arrested for driving while under the influence early Monday morning, according to TMZ. Police responded to a call at around 4 a.m. after witnesses saw Hobbs asleep at the wheel on a parking lot exit ramp near The Cromwell hotel in Las Vegas.

The incident took place just hours after the Raiders’ upset road win over the Indianapolis Colts. Police reportedly woke Hobbs up and conducted field sobriety tests with him. They concluded that the 22-year-old was intoxicated.

Hobbs was booked on one count of misdemeanor DUI at the Clark County Detention Center. He has a court date set for May.

Hobbs, a fifth-round pick, has 67 total tackles, a sack, a forced fumble and an interception in 15 games this season. He started in Sunday’s win over the Colts and recorded four tackles.

The Raiders have had multiple issues with players they drafted in the last two years. Wide receiver Henry Ruggs, a first-round pick in 2020, was cut earlier this season after he was responsible for a horrifying car accident that killed another driver. The team also moved on from cornerback Damon Arnette, another 2020 first-round pick, following some very troubling social media posts.

