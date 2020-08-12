Raiders’ new practice facility is impressive

The Raiders are beginning to work out at their new home in Las Vegas, and their facilities are looking high quality.

Media members were invited to watch practice on Wednesday at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center, the team’s new headquarters in Henderson, Nev., for the first time. Most media members seemed impressed by the facility, which was built for the Raiders’ arrival in the city.

Hard Knocks was great as usual. One observation is how lucky the Raiders are to be in their new state of the art HQ and practice facility during these uncertain times. #HardKnocks #vegas #raiders @Raiders pic.twitter.com/0FIsZ5EEIZ — Mick Akers (@mickakers) August 12, 2020

The training facility with the Raiders turf in the middle is especially sharp.

We got into #Raiders HQ to watch practice today for the first time since the team moved to Vegas @News3LV was the only local TV camera in the market to get inside the facility today Check out a couple clips from the session we were allowed to shoot today #RaiderNation pic.twitter.com/zEJikypTVz — Jesse Merrick (@JesseNews3LV) August 12, 2020

Some people may be used to facilities that look that modern and nice, but for the Raiders this is something noteworthy. Remember, they were playing at the Oakland Coliseum, where the facilities were problematic. The move to Las Vegas immediately has boosted the standards of the Raiders and the franchise’s value.

Allegiant Stadium, the Raiders’ home stadium, is located further north from the team’s Henderson headquarters, but it is equally nice. The Raiders are coming off a 7-9 season and have gone 11-21 in two seasons under Jon Gruden.