 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditWednesday, August 12, 2020

Raiders’ new practice facility is impressive

August 12, 2020
by Larry Brown

Raiders logo

The Raiders are beginning to work out at their new home in Las Vegas, and their facilities are looking high quality.

Media members were invited to watch practice on Wednesday at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center, the team’s new headquarters in Henderson, Nev., for the first time. Most media members seemed impressed by the facility, which was built for the Raiders’ arrival in the city.

The training facility with the Raiders turf in the middle is especially sharp.

Some people may be used to facilities that look that modern and nice, but for the Raiders this is something noteworthy. Remember, they were playing at the Oakland Coliseum, where the facilities were problematic. The move to Las Vegas immediately has boosted the standards of the Raiders and the franchise’s value.

Allegiant Stadium, the Raiders’ home stadium, is located further north from the team’s Henderson headquarters, but it is equally nice. The Raiders are coming off a 7-9 season and have gone 11-21 in two seasons under Jon Gruden.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus