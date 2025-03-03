Raiders player reportedly thrown out of Allegiant Stadium

A Las Vegas Raiders player was reportedly involved in an incident over the weekend that resulted in him being thrown out of Allegiant Stadium.

Raiders defensive tackle Tyler Manoa was invited to blow the ceremonial Viking horn before Saturday night’s National Rugby League game between the New Zealand Warriors and Canberra Raiders at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada. The NRL’s Raiders asked Manoa to do the honors in part because of his Polynesian heritage, as the team has had numerous Polynesian players in its history.

But the night apparently ended badly for Manoa.

According to a report from the Sydney Morning Herald, Manoa had to be removed from Allegiant Stadium over some unruly behavior. Manoa allegedly damaged property inside a restroom in a corporate area of the stadium.

Canberra won the match 30-8, and Manoa was expected to be with the team afterward. He reportedly never showed since he had been escorted from the stadium.

Manoa was in good spirits as he fired up a crowd of 40,000-plus fans earlier in the evening:

Manoa spent time with the Minnesota Vikings before he signed a practice-squad deal with the Raiders last season. He played in college at Arizona.

Neither the Raiders nor Allegiant Stadium officials have addressed the alleged incident involving Manoa.