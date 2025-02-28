3 QBs mentioned as possibilities for Raiders

The Las Vegas Raiders need to find a new quarterback after striking out on Matthew Stafford. They may now turn their attention to a few different veteran options.

Speaking on ESPN Friday, NFL reporter Adam Schefter mentioned three different quarterbacks whom he believes the Raiders could look to as a solution. He mentioned free agent Sam Darnold, as well as Pittsburgh Steelers quarterbacks Russell Wilson and Justin Fields, as possible options for the Raiders.

Darnold is an intriguing option. He is coming off a big regular season with the Minnesota Vikings in which he passed for 4,319 yards and 35 touchdowns, both of which obliterated his previous high marks. He led the Vikings to a 14-3 regular season, though he sputtered in the playoffs. The Vikings are reportedly unlikely to use the franchise tag on him, so he could be available for the right price.

Wilson and Fields split time at quarterback for the Steelers last season. Fields began as the team’s starter while Wilson was recovering from a knee injury. The veteran later stepped in and took over as the starter for the rest of the season.

Fields is a former No. 11 overall pick. He passed for 1,106 yards and 5 touchdowns in 10 games last season, and the Steelers went 4-2 in his six starts. Fields presents a dual threat and also rushed for 289 yards and 5 touchdowns.

Wilson passed for 2,482 yards, 16 touchdowns and 5 interceptions and rushed for 155 yards and 2 touchdowns. The Steelers went 6-5 in his 11 starts. Wilson also has history with new Raiders head coach Pete Carroll, who was his head coach in Seattle.

The Raiders went 4-13 last season and desperately need help at quarterback. They are set to pick No. 6 overall in the draft and could look to address the quarterback position there.

The Raiders are not expected to bring back Gardner Minshew for the 2025 season. Aidan O’Connell seems like to become a backup to whomever the Raiders add.