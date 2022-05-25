 Skip to main content
Wednesday, May 25, 2022

Colin Kaepernick gets workout with Raiders

May 25, 2022
by Grey Papke
Dec 24, 2016; Los Angeles, CA, USA; San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick (7) smiles after a 22-21come-from-behind win over the Los Angeles Rams at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Robert Hanashiro-USA TODAY Sports

Colin Kaepernick is serious enough about returning to the NFL that he’s getting a workout with one team.

As first reported by Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, Kaepernick is working out for the Las Vegas Raiders on Wednesday. It is unclear how serious the Raiders’ interest in signing Kaepernick is, but they are serious enough to bring him in to get a look at him.

Albert Breer of The MMQB added that top brass, including coach Josh McDaniels and GM Dave Ziegler, will be in attendance.

This marks Kaepernick’s first team-specific workout that we know of. He had reached out to another team as he looks for a route back into the NFL, but no workout ever came of that.

Kaepernick would certainly be a backup in Las Vegas, as the team has shown its long-term commitment to Derek Carr as its starter. Nick Mullens and Jarrett Stidham are among those that fill out the quarterback depth chart for the team at present.

Kaepernick last played in the NFL in 2016, his final season with the San Francisco 49ers.

