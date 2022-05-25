Colin Kaepernick gets workout with Raiders

Colin Kaepernick is serious enough about returning to the NFL that he’s getting a workout with one team.

As first reported by Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, Kaepernick is working out for the Las Vegas Raiders on Wednesday. It is unclear how serious the Raiders’ interest in signing Kaepernick is, but they are serious enough to bring him in to get a look at him.

The #Raiders are actually working out FA QB Colin Kaepernick today, source said. His first workout in years. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) May 25, 2022

Albert Breer of The MMQB added that top brass, including coach Josh McDaniels and GM Dave Ziegler, will be in attendance.

QB Colin Kaepernick's workout with the Raiders is taking place later this afternoon at the team facility, per source. HC Josh McDaniels and GM Dave Ziegler are expected to be out there for it. — Albert Breer (@AlbertBreer) May 25, 2022

This marks Kaepernick’s first team-specific workout that we know of. He had reached out to another team as he looks for a route back into the NFL, but no workout ever came of that.

Kaepernick would certainly be a backup in Las Vegas, as the team has shown its long-term commitment to Derek Carr as its starter. Nick Mullens and Jarrett Stidham are among those that fill out the quarterback depth chart for the team at present.

Kaepernick last played in the NFL in 2016, his final season with the San Francisco 49ers.