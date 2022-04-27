 Skip to main content
Raiders’ response to Darren Waller trade rumors revealed

April 26, 2022
by Larry Brown
Sep 13, 2021; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) against the Baltimore Ravens at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

What do the Las Vegas Raiders think about any trade rumors involving Darren Waller? We reportedly have the answer.

A report from Aaron Nagler this week said the Green Bay Packers were targeting Waller in a trade. The Packers apparently wanted to trade for Waller during the Davante Adams matter, but that would not have been allowed due to franchise tag trade limitations.

Rules or not, it sounds like the Raiders have zero interest in trading Waller.

Raiders quarterback Derek Carr shut down the rumors too (not that he’s in control of team personnel).

The Athletic’s Jeff Howe confirmed the rumor. He also reported that the Raiders were not going to make the trade.

Why would the Raiders have interest in trading Waller? The 29-year-old tight end had consecutive 1,000-yard seasons in 2019 and 2020. In his Pro Bowl 2020 season, Waller had 107 catches for 1,196 yards and 9 touchdowns.

Waller is in the middle of a 4-year, $29.8 million contract.

