Raiders’ response to Darren Waller trade rumors revealed

What do the Las Vegas Raiders think about any trade rumors involving Darren Waller? We reportedly have the answer.

A report from Aaron Nagler this week said the Green Bay Packers were targeting Waller in a trade. The Packers apparently wanted to trade for Waller during the Davante Adams matter, but that would not have been allowed due to franchise tag trade limitations.

Rules or not, it sounds like the Raiders have zero interest in trading Waller.

Got a firm ‘zero chance’ Darren Waller is traded from a source. Teams certainly would like to acquire a top tight end on a good contract but Raiders have no plans to acquiesce. — Jeremy Fowler (@JFowlerESPN) April 26, 2022

Raiders quarterback Derek Carr shut down the rumors too (not that he’s in control of team personnel).

The Athletic’s Jeff Howe confirmed the rumor. He also reported that the Raiders were not going to make the trade.

The Packers asked for Darren Waller as part of the Davante Adams trade, per source. The Raiders weren’t going to accept it. Sources also said at the time the league wouldn’t have permitted a player swap in a trade for a franchise player (Adams). https://t.co/UZmtonppQy — Jeff Howe (@jeffphowe) April 26, 2022

Why would the Raiders have interest in trading Waller? The 29-year-old tight end had consecutive 1,000-yard seasons in 2019 and 2020. In his Pro Bowl 2020 season, Waller had 107 catches for 1,196 yards and 9 touchdowns.

Waller is in the middle of a 4-year, $29.8 million contract.