Raiders working out ex-NFL tackles leader

After giving up 53 points in their first two games of the season, the Las Vegas Raiders are looking to shore up their defense.

NFL insider Jordan Schultz reported on Thursday that the Raiders will be hosting free agent linebacker Blake Martinez for a visit this week. Schultz notes that Martinez previously played for Raiders defensive coordinator Patrick Graham on the New York Giants.

Martinez, 28, is still without a team after tearing his ACL in Week 3 of last season as a member of the Giants. Prior to that, Martinez was a force in the middle of the field for the Green Bay Packers, co-leading the NFL with 144 combined tackles back in 2017.

The Raiders’ linebacker unit is battling injuries with Micah Kiser on injured reserve and Denzel Perryman going down with an ankle injury in the season opener. Las Vegas already made one notable defensive signing last week, albeit in their secondary.