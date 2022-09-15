Raiders signing controversial defender

The Las Vegas Raiders are bringing in a somewhat infamous name.

The team officially announced on Wednesday that they have signed veteran cornerback Nickell Robey-Coleman to their practice squad. The 30-year-old defender had been a free agent after spending last year on the Detroit Lions.

Robey-Coleman is most prominently remembered for his controversial 2018 season playoff run with the L.A. Rams. New Orleans fans are probably still cursing his name over his illegal, unflagged hit on Tommylee Lewis in the NFC title game that cost the Saints a trip to the Super Bowl. Robey-Coleman then delivered another questionable hit on Rex Burkhead in Super Bowl LIII (which the Rams lost to the New England Patriots).

The Raiders are battling injuries in their secondary, as cornerback Anthony Averett recently went on IR with a broken thumb and safety Trevon Moehrig suffered a hip injury in Week 1. Robey-Coleman might not see the field for Las Vegas, but he brings experience (and some controversy) to their roster.