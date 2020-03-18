pixel 1
Wednesday, March 18, 2020

Rams announce A’Shawn Robinson signing in creative video

March 18, 2020
by Larry Brown

The Los Angeles Rams signed A’Shawn Robinson on Wednesday and announced the move in a creative video.

The video showed the Rams on a mock FaceTime call with a “Super Credible Source.” The source turns out to be Robinson, who says he has signed with the Rams.

Robinson’s deal is for $17 million over two seasons.

Robinson, who turns 25 in a few days, was the No. 46 overall pick in 2016 by the Lions. He had 40 tackles, 1.5 sacks and two fumble recoveries in 13 games last season. The interior lineman will likely benefit playing alongside Aaron Donald on the Rams.


