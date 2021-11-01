Rams send awesome tweet after Von Miller trade

The Los Angeles Rams bolstered their chances of winning a championship on Sunday with a blockbuster trade, and they wasted no time bragging about it.

The Rams sent a pair of 2022 draft picks to the Denver Broncos in exchange for star pass-rusher Von Miller. After the news broke, they sent an awesome tweet declaring themselves “all in.”

Miller should fit right in with the 7-1 Rams. They already have one of the most dominant defensive fronts in the NFL led by Aaron Donald. Miller, who has 4.5 sacks this season and has regained his form, should have plenty of opportunities to get after the quarterback with Donald constantly drawing double-teams.

Though he seemed to be nearly on the verge of tears after being traded (video here), Miller will likely relish the opportunity to play for one of the best teams in the NFL.