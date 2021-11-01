Video: Von Miller fought back tears after trade

The Denver Broncos parted ways with one of their best players of the past decade on Monday when they traded Von Miller to the Los Angeles Rams, and the star pass-rusher seemed overcome with emotion after the deal was made.

Shortly after he was traded, Miller reflected on his time in Denver during a brief interview with Troy Renck of Denver7. He appeared to fight back tears.

Here is rest of interview with #Broncos @VonMiller. I talked with him as he left the parking lot. Cap tip to @sportsdenver for hanging with me in the cold. #Denver7 pic.twitter.com/QHvuI9h983 — Troy Renck (@TroyRenck) November 1, 2021

“I’ve been here through the ups and the downs,” Miller said. “It’s always tough whenever you leave. I love all my fans. I love Broncos Country. When I said Broncos for life I meant that. It was an honor and a privilege to play here.”

Miller mentioned several of the legendary players he played with through the years like Peyton Manning, Champ Bailey, Brian Dawkins and Tim Tebow. The list of names was a good reminder of how long he has been with the Broncos.

Miller, 32, was drafted by the Broncos with the No. 2 overall pick in 2011. While he has a better chance to contend now with the Rams, you can understand why he’s emotional after spending the first decade-plus of his career in the same place.