Rams have classy gesture for Cam Akers

The Los Angeles Rams showed some class this week with a gesture for one of their injured players.

The Rams officially activated running back Cam Akers this weekend, five months after Akers tore his Achilles tendon. ESPN’s Adam Schefter notes that the Rams did so for Akers to receive his pension credit for 2021. Players need to be on the active roster for at least three games to receive such credit.

The 22-year-old Akers is less likely to contribute during the regular season, Schefter adds, but could make an impact for the team in the playoffs. The Rams are currently 10-4 and have relied on Darrell Henderson and Sony Michel in Akers’ absence.

It is obvious the Rams have built a culture that players want to be a part of. Classy moves such as this one from the organization illustrate that much.

Dec 6, 2020; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Los Angeles Rams running back Cam Akers (23) against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports