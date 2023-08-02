Cooper Kupp leaves Rams practice with medical personnel

The Los Angeles Rams cannot seem to catch a break in the health department.

Rams wide receiver Cooper Kupp was forced to leave midway through practice on Tuesday. Kupp was accompanied by a member of the team’s medical staff as he exited the field, according to The Athletic’s Jourdan Rodrigue.

Kupp’s one-on-one drill against Rams defensive back Cobie Durant could potentially be when the issue sprung up.

Cooper Kupp walked off the field with trainers midway through practice. Sean McVay said Kupp pulled up during a red zone play. This could be the play here. pic.twitter.com/tfEWhAdMUG — Eric Williams (@eric_d_williams) August 2, 2023

The Rams later said that Kupp suffered a hamstring injury.

A former first-team All-Pro, Kupp missed the final eight games of the 2022 season due to a severe ankle sprain.

Kupp is not the only member of the wide receiver room battling health issues. Wideouts Van Jefferson and Ben Skowronek have both missed time during training camp due to injuries.

McVay has already had to answer questions about the lowly expectations for the Rams this season. Things will not get any easier if Kupp needs to miss time.