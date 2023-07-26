Sean McVay reacts to Vegas sportsbooks disrespecting Rams

The Los Angeles Rams aren’t expected to make too much noise next season. Head coach Sean McVay is already trying to stir up the underdog narrative.

As McVay spoke to reporters on Tuesday before training camp, he was informed of the Rams’ expected over/under total set by Las Vegas sportsbooks. Vegas placed the Rams’ line at a meager 6.5 wins

“Whatever I say, I’m going to get in trouble right now,” McVay said, via Dylan Hernandez of the LA Times. “They don’t believe in us.”

It’s unsurprising for players and coaches to take such slights as bulletin board material. However, the 6.5 win total line is already higher than what the Rams were able to muster up in their title defense last season. The team went 5-12 just a year after they raised up the Lombardi trophy at Super Bowl 56.

The Rams’ 12 losses last season gave them the unsavory distinction of having the most defeats from a reigning Super Bowl winner in NFL history. McVay’s side can’t blame the extra game either, as the 2022 squad already held the record with their 11th loss. They fared worse than the 1999 Denver Broncos, whose 6-10 record can easily be pinned on the retirement of legendary quarterback John Elway.

The Rams will fall to 5-11. That's the most losses by a reigning Super Bowl champion in NFL history. They're the 17th team to miss the playoffs a year after winning the Super Bowl and just the 8th defending champ to miss the playoffs with a losing record. — Jeff Howe (@jeffphowe) January 1, 2023

The Rams still have the core trio from the team’s Super Bowl-winning squad. QB Matthew Stafford and wide receiver Cooper Kupp were one of the most lethal offensive pairings just two seasons ago. The Rams’ defense remains a threat with Aaron Donald lurking on their side of the field.

However, the team traded away 3-time All Pro cornerback Jalen Ramsey to the Miami Dolphins in March. They also have a training camp roster comprised of almost 40 rookies.

Only time will tell whether that 6.5 win total for the Rams will look spot on or foolish by season’s end.