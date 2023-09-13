Rams pull curious move with Stetson Bennett

The Los Angeles Rams’ latest move with quarterback Stetson Bennett is creating some questions.

The Rams announced on Wednesday that they have placed the rookie Bennett on the reserve/NFI (non-football injury) list. The move takes Bennett off the team’s active roster for the time being.

Rams head coach Sean McVay was mum on Wednesday when asked about the Bennett situation. McVay told reporters that the move was unrelated to a right shoulder injury Bennett was previously dealing with. Additionally, McVay said that he wanted to keep the details beyond that in-house out of respect for Bennett, per Rams writer Stu Jackson.

Bennett, the former University of Georgia star who helped lead them to back-to-back national titles, went to the Rams in the fourth round of this year’s NFL Draft (No. 128 overall). He was unimpressive in the preseason though and does not have much of a role in L.A. right now with Matthew Stafford healthy and Brett Rypien opening the season as the backup.

The move by the Rams means that Bennett will miss at least their next four games. While there is no indication of what the reason behind it might be, Bennett did have concerns surrounding him before the draft.