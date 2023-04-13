Report: Teams have major concerns about Stetson Bennett

Stetson Bennett has been viewed as a possible late-round option for teams in the NFL Draft, but there appear to be some major doubts about his suitability for even a backup role.

Some teams have significant off-field concerns about the former Georgia quarterback, according to Jeremy Fowler of ESPN. While teams like Bennett’s on-field profile, his January arrest and his pre-draft interviews have left some teams unimpressed.

“He does some good stuff. But he might go undrafted,” one NFC executive told Fowler. “His pre-draft has not been good and there are questions about whether he’ll be the pro that you need out of a backup QB.”

Bennett does not profile as a starter, so teams will be less willing to put up with off-field distractions when he occupies a position that should not be causing issues. His January arrest and subsequent revelations are not helping in that regard.

Other reports have suggested that Bennett has some fans in NFL front offices, and it only takes one team to pull the trigger and land him a job.