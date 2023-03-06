Report: Rams give star player permission to seek trade

There has been a lot of talk this offseason about the Los Angeles Rams trading star cornerback Jalen Ramsey, but it sounds like they are more likely to move on from one of their top players on the other side of the ball first.

The Rams have given veteran wide receiver Allen Robinson permission to seek a trade, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports. The team is also willing to eat a portion of Robinson’s guaranteed salary to help facilitate a deal.

The #Rams have given WR Allen Robinson’s agents permission to seek a trade, and L.A. is willing to pay a portion of Robinson’s $15.25 million guaranteed salary to facilitate a deal, per sources. Robinson is still only 29. Another big-name veteran potentially leaving L.A. pic.twitter.com/9ndri1H35x — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) March 6, 2023

Robinson signed a three-year, $46.5 million deal with the Rams last offseason. He was one of the top free agents available at the time, and many thought he would thrive in L.A.’s offense after making the most of tough situations with the Jacksonville Jaguars and Chicago Bears over the first eight years of his career.

It did not pan out that way. Robinson had just 33 catches for 339 yards and 3 touchdowns in 10 games last season. Rams coach Sean McVay hinted late in the year at a reason Robinson may have struggled to produce.

The Rams are coming off a 5-12 year and looking to free up salary cap space. It says a lot about where they are at that they are willing to eat a portion of the guaranteed money on Robinson’s contract.