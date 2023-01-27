Rams hire notable new offensive coordinator

Mike LaFleur parted ways with the New York Jets recently following two rough seasons as the team’s offensive coordinator, but he has already landed another job.

The Los Angeles Rams have hired LaFleur as their new offensive coordinator, Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports.

There were rumblings almost immediately after LaFleur was fired by the Jets that he could join Sean McVay’s staff in L.A., as there are strong connections between the two.

Mike LaFleur is the younger brother of Green Bay Packers head coach Matt LaFleur. Though Mike and McVay have not been on a coaching staff together, McVay and Matt LaFleur have coached together twice. McVay and Matt LaFleur were on the Washington Redskins’ coaching staff from 2010-2013. Matt LaFleur also served as McVay’s offensive coordinator for the Rams in 2017.

The Rams needed a new offensive coordinator after Liam Coen returned to the same role at Kentucky. McVay’s team is coming off an uncharacteristically bad year in which they ranked 27th in the NFL with just 18.1 points per game. Injuries had a lot to do with that, but the Rams are hoping LaFleur can help fix their scheme as well.