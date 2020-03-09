Rams COO Kevin Demoff has funny reaction to criticism of new logo

A new logo that was supposed to be used by the Los Angeles Rams next season was leaked on social media Sunday, and it would be an understatement to say the reaction from fans was not favorable. The Rams have obviously heard the criticism, making it fair to wonder if they will nix the new logo.

On Monday, Rams COO Kevin Demoff had a not-so-subtle reaction to the way the team was ripped apart. Demoff shared a funny GIF from the movie “Anchorman” that said, “Boy, that escalated quickly.”

Yahoo’s Charles Robinson shared some photos of the new Rams logo and said they are legitimate. The team has been hinting on social media that a new logo is coming, though it has yet to confirm if the one we saw on Sunday is authentic. It’s possible that the negative reaction will lead to the logo being scrapped even if it was the real thing.

This situation seems very similar to the one we saw with the Los Angeles Chargers in 2017, when they ended up nixing their proposed logo for their move to LA after fans ruthlessly mocked it. It would be hard to imagine the Rams sticking with the logo we saw on Sunday.