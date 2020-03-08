pixel 1
header
Sunday, March 8, 2020

Los Angeles Rams’ new logo seems to have been revealed

March 8, 2020
by Larry Brown

Los Angeles Rams new logo

A hat supposedly showing the new Los Angeles Rams logo leaked online, and one reporter says it’s legitimate.

Yahoo’s Charles Robinson shared a photo on Twitter of the hat and said that is the team’s new logo.

Sure enough, the Rams seem to be indicating via social media that their old logo is being changed.

They also have trademarked “Time to Shine,” which seems to go in tandem with the new logo.

The logo looks similar to the one the Chargers proposed for their move to Los Angeles in 2017. The team quickly dropped it due to negative reception.

The Rams seem to be receiving a similar negative reception

The logo has LA and a ram horn, but the horn is shaped like a “C”, which would make it more like a Chargers logo. We don’t like it at all. Maybe this logo will see a similar fate as the Chargers’ proposed logo that got axed.

The Rams have a classic logo. Why on earth would they want to change it?


JOIN THOUSANDS OF SPORTS FANS
Download the LBS app on your iOS device here
Like and Follow LBS on Facebook here
Follow on Twitter for all our stories here

Read more LBS stories:

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast

Comments

comments powered by Disqus