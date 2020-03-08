Los Angeles Rams’ new logo seems to have been revealed

A hat supposedly showing the new Los Angeles Rams logo leaked online, and one reporter says it’s legitimate.

Yahoo’s Charles Robinson shared a photo on Twitter of the hat and said that is the team’s new logo.

So this #Rams new logo hat that leaked on Reddit is legitimate. That’s the new logo. Thoughts? pic.twitter.com/mTZMeseS2f — Charles Robinson (@CharlesRobinson) March 8, 2020

Sure enough, the Rams seem to be indicating via social media that their old logo is being changed.

They also have trademarked “Time to Shine,” which seems to go in tandem with the new logo.

One of the leaked Rams draft cap photos (now confirmed as legit by @CharlesRobinson) shows the phrase "Time to Shine" — which, sure enough, is trademarked by the Rams: https://t.co/qo4x4Z62B1 Credit @TicoKenitrin for that detail! pic.twitter.com/rlFheIKDNZ — Paul Lukas (@UniWatch) March 8, 2020

The logo looks similar to the one the Chargers proposed for their move to Los Angeles in 2017. The team quickly dropped it due to negative reception.

The Rams seem to be receiving a similar negative reception

The Rams’ new logo and mascot: pic.twitter.com/0f4QzdVsYV — Karen Howell (@karenehowell) March 8, 2020

The new Rams logo looks like it’s from a tv show about pro football and they didn’t have rights from the NFL pic.twitter.com/NXL6uf0Y6X — Eric Stangel (@EricStangel) March 8, 2020

the la rams leaked logo looks like the logo of an airport shuttle bus/ rental car company pic.twitter.com/KiiegbX8xf — penelope! (@_p3n310p3) March 9, 2020

Rams execs seeing all the reactions to the leaked LA logo: pic.twitter.com/eT8WrJ8TPo — Cameron DaSilva (@camdasilva) March 8, 2020

The new Rams logo has a Trump combover. pic.twitter.com/5gCYqV5CLS — Matt Miller (@nfldraftscout) March 8, 2020

The logo has LA and a ram horn, but the horn is shaped like a “C”, which would make it more like a Chargers logo. We don’t like it at all. Maybe this logo will see a similar fate as the Chargers’ proposed logo that got axed.

The Rams have a classic logo. Why on earth would they want to change it?