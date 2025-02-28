Rams make decision on Matthew Stafford

The speculation about Matthew Stafford playing for a new team next season can officially be put to rest.

Stafford and the Los Angeles Rams have agreed to a deal that will keep the quarterback with the team in 2025.

With trade rumors intensifying in recent days, the Rams shared a pair of social media posts on Friday afternoon that made it clear their star quarterback is not going anywhere. The first showed Stafford waving after he led the team to a Super Bowl title three seasons ago.

Dec 13, 2021; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

The Rams then shared a less-cryptic post that was captioned “ALLOW ME TO REINTRODUCE MYSELF.”

ALLOW ME TO REINTRODUCE MYSELF pic.twitter.com/0uaAiGsWTa — Los Angeles Rams (@RamsNFL) February 28, 2025

Stafford had been set to make just $23 million in base salary for 2025. He also had no significant guaranteed money remaining on his deal. While the Rams had given Stafford permission to speak with other teams about potential trades, the most likely outcome all along was that the two sides would agree to a restructured deal like they did a year ago.

Stafford was solid this past season and completed 65.8 percent of his passes for 3,762 yards and 20 touchdowns. He led the Rams to the playoffs, where they beat the Minnesota Vikings in the Wild Card round.

With Stafford now officially remaining in L.A., there are multiple teams that will need to look elsewhere for a starting quarterback.