Rams share big news about Matthew Stafford

The Los Angeles Rams shared some significant news about Matthew Stafford at the start of their training camp.

Rams head coach Sean McVay told reporters on Tuesday that the team has agreed to a new contract with Stafford.

Sean McVay says the #Rams come to an agreement on a new deal with QB Matthew Stafford. He’ll be in camp. “I am relieved.” Says the manner in which it was done was “healthy” for all involved. — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) July 23, 2024

Stafford had been set to make $31 million this season but had no guaranteed money left on his deal beyond that. The average annual value of his previous contract was $40 million, which placed him outside the top 10 at his position following mega-deals that were signed by other quarterbacks over the last two years. Joe Burrow and Trevor Lawrence are currently the highest-paid QBs in the NFL at $55 million per year.

There have been rumors over the last two years that the Rams might try to trade the 36-year-old Stafford, but head coach Sean McVay put them to rest at the start of the offseason.

After being shut down with an injury for the second half of the 2022 season, Stafford bounced back last year with 3,965 yards, 24 touchdowns and 11 interceptions. He played at a high level for much of the year and led the Rams back to the playoffs. That is likely why the team was comfortable sticking with Stafford in 2024 and potentially beyond.