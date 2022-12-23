 Skip to main content
Rams announce news on Aaron Donald

December 23, 2022
by Larry Brown
Aaron Donald during a game

Feb 13, 2022; Inglewood, CA, USA; Los Angeles Rams defensive end Aaron Donald (99) before Super Bowl LVI against the Cincinnati Bengals at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

The Los Angeles Rams announced news on Aaron Donald on Friday.

Rams head coach Sean McVay said that Donald will not play in the team’s Week 16 game on Sunday against the Denver Broncos. McVay added that Donald down is unlikely to play for the rest of the season.

Both the Broncos and Rams enter the game with 4-10 records. The Rams have three more games left on what has been an extremely disappointing season, so there is no big reason to have Donald play through his ankle injury.

Donald has 49 tackles and five sacks in 11 games this season. He has not played since the team’s Week 12 loss at Kansas City.

Donald not playing the rest of the season will mean three of the Rams’ best players (Matthew Stafford and Cooper Kupp being the others) will have missed a good part of the season.

